Proceeds from the walking football game between Hartlepool United’s under 23s female team and Greatham Gardening Group's the Mouseketeers will be shared by the two organisations.

Nancy Pout, founder of Greatham Gardening Group, said afterwards: “We are over the moon to announce that the total amount raised from the event was an overwhelming £2,142.”

The money raised will go towards creating more community projects in Greatham and to help support Hartlepool United Women's Football Club under 23s achieve their goal of playing an international football match abroad.

Hartlepool United Women's Football Club under 23s play a match against Greatham Gardening Group, the Mouseketeers.

A grateful Nancy said: "Thank you to both teams, HUWFC Under 23s and the Mousketeers, their sponsors and supporters.”