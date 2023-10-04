News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool gardening group play match against Hartlepool United Women’s Football Club

Supporters of a fundraising football match have been thanked for their generosity after the event raised more than £2,000 for two causes.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 4th Oct 2023, 12:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 12:23 BST
Proceeds from the walking football game between Hartlepool United’s under 23s female team and Greatham Gardening Group's the Mouseketeers will be shared by the two organisations.

Nancy Pout, founder of Greatham Gardening Group, said afterwards: “We are over the moon to announce that the total amount raised from the event was an overwhelming £2,142.”

The money raised will go towards creating more community projects in Greatham and to help support Hartlepool United Women's Football Club under 23s achieve their goal of playing an international football match abroad.

Hartlepool United Women's Football Club under 23s play a match against Greatham Gardening Group, the Mouseketeers.Hartlepool United Women's Football Club under 23s play a match against Greatham Gardening Group, the Mouseketeers.
A grateful Nancy said: "Thank you to both teams, HUWFC Under 23s and the Mousketeers, their sponsors and supporters.”

Nancy would also like to thank Greatham’s residents, Hartlepool United Women’s Football Club and the friends and families of those involved for their support.

