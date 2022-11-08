The main service in Victory Square hosted by Hartlepool Borough Council will see hundreds of people gather and take part in the annual parade and wreath laying on Sunday, November 13.

Conducted by Reverend Andrew Craig it will be attended by the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool and also the council’s Armed Forces Champion Councillor Brian Cowie, and Deputy Leader of the Council Cllr Mike Young.

A parade will leave the market square at the rear of York Road at 10.45am.

People will be able to lay wreaths at Hartlepool war memorial in Victory Square on Sunday, November 13.

Following the service at 11am, which will include the traditional two-minute silence, there will be a march past and salute of the Victory Square war memorial.

A second service organised by the council will be held at the Headland War Memorial in Redheugh Gardens at 11am.

It will be conducted by Reverend Steve Edge of St Hilda’s Church and be attended by the Deputy Mayor Cllr Dennis Loynes and Leader of the council Cllr Shane Moore.

A parade will leave Church Walk at 10.44am and proceed to the war memorial via Prissick Street and Cliff Terrace.

Members of the public will be able to lay poppy wreaths at both services.

Councillor Cowie said: “We owe so much to the selfless actions of our many local servicemen and women and our emergency services for the dedication and bravery they have shown in making the ultimate sacrifice.

“I look forward to joining with townspeople to honour their memories.”