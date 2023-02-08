Licence granted for Hartlepool outdoor concerts although number is reduced amid noise objections
A licence has been granted allowing new entertainment events to be held in Seaton Carew for “up to 5,000 people”.
An application for a new premises licence had been made to Hartlepool Borough Council for events to be held on the stretch of grass between Seaton Reach and the public toilets in Coronation Drive.
Applicant By The Sea Leisure had been proposing a “maximum of 12 concert days a year”.
Yet following talks with council officers this has been reduced to five.
The licence covers the provision of entertainment activities such as live and recorded music, dance performances, plays and films.
The events could “attract audiences of up to 5,000 people”, according to proposals.
The application had been due to go before the councillors on the licensing sub-committee on Wednesday, February 8, due to concerns raised by the council’s noise and environmental health commercial services teams.
However, the hearing did not take place after the objections, which were in relation to the number of days per year the licence would authorise and the conditions attached, were withdrawn .
This came following further negotiations between the council teams and the applicant.
Council officers added various conditions have also been agreed around how events will be managed and monitored, meaning there are no outstanding objections and the licence must be granted.
The application states events can be held between 9am and 11.30pm, with hot food able to be served until closing time and alcohol from noon until 11pm.
The Mail has approached Middlesbrough-based By The Sea Leisure for further information on its plans.