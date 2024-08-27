Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenage group have been thanked personally by a charity boss after holding two fundraising shows.

Pink Lemonade, of Miss Toni's Academy of Music & Performing Arts, in Hartlepool, met Laura Bunt, the chief executive of Young Minds, following the success of their performances at the Stockton Arts Centre in May.

Young Minds supports young people and children across the UK who are struggling with their mental health and is a charity Pink Lemonade have supported for a number of years.

The four-piece girl band features 15-year-olds Amelia Nixon, Lillie Brown, Imo Burton and Lois Watt.

Pink Lemonade members Lois Watt, Lillie Brown, Imogen Burton and Amelia Nixon pose for a photo.

Academy owner Toni Parker-Harvey said: “The shows were jam-packed with entertainment and had children from three years to 18 taking part.

"Pink Lemonade took to the stage and performed five sets within the shows, showcasing some of the new material and old favourites, as well as their new original song called Stand Tall.

"The song is all about being yourself – a very fitting topic for the show.”