Six-year-old Alice McBride was given an “once in a lifetime opportunity" at the Arsenal v Manchester City Community Shield match earlier this month.

Daniel McBride, Alice’s dad, said: “My brother-in-law works for the FA and they have a lucky draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has been trying for years to get my niece and nephew in with no luck but he just messaged me out of the blue and asked if I wanted to put Alice in and I said why not?

Alice McBride, 6, escorts players onto the pitch at a Wembley football match between Arsenal and Manchester City.

"And then not long after, I got another message saying she was in.”

Alice, who goes to Throston Primary School, in Flint Walk, was lucky enough to walk out with Arsenal’s captain Martin Ødegaard while fully kitted in a club’s famous red and white kit.

Lauren McBride said: “Ødegaard was lovely with her, especially when she said she was nervous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was talking to her and rubbing her shoulders to make her feel better. We did not get to see that at the time - that was in the tunnel - but we did when we watched it back, so that was really nice.”

Alice McBride is given a once in a lifetime opportunity to escort Arsenal players out onto the pitch at Wembley Stadium.

Each player escort was also given four free tickets to the game – which is the traditional curtain raiser to the new season - a match programme and a branded cup.

Alice, who supports Arsenal and Manchester City, said: “It was terrifying but exciting as well.”

Despite being a ballet dancer, Alice used to play football when she was younger at FC Hartlepool after watching her brother William play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On asking if she will return to the game, she said: “I’d like to.”

Alice McBride is given a once in a lifetime opportunity to escort Arsenal players out onto the pitch at Wembley Stadium.

The player escorts also had a tour of the pitch, player dugouts and changing rooms and were given a free packed lunch on the day.

When asked who her favourite player was, she said: “Declan Rice because of the song rice rice baby.”