Middleton Grange is once again supporting regional charity Cash For Kids’s Mission Christmas drive through the award-winning Hartlepool Giving Tree website.

Last year, over 10,000 gifts were donated by generous people and organisers are hoping for similar support this festive season.

Hartlepool web and digital marketing business In Studio are once again powering the website where supporters can choose and buy a gift.

A physical giving tree where people can select a gift tag with a request for a particular present will be in place in Middleton Grange from around November 16.

Middleton Grange manager Mark Rycraft said: “Cash For Kids have told us their applications for gifts is already in the tens of thousands.

"This means we know there’s demand out there for children to receive some gifts more than ever and we need people to dig deep and buy gifts for children of any age.”

They are particularly appealing for gifts for very young children and teenagers, who are often overlooked.

Mr Rycraft added: “The tree makes it really easy because all the options are there. Times are hard for a lot of people with the increase in cost of living.

"We do hope that we are able to meet the needs of all the applications through Cash for Kids this year as we have done in previous years.”

Cash For Kids Mission Christmas supports charities across the North East including Harbour refuge in Hartlepool and Hartlepool Carers.