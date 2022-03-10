Left to right: Heath Hardman of Hartlepool Golf Club and Greg Hildreth, Senior Communications Manager at Alice House Hospice, with the donation check.

Hartlepool Golf Club Captain Heath Hardman celebrated the end of his 2021-22 Captaincy by handing over a donation to Alice House Hospice.

Heath, who ended his tenure as captain in February, raised almost £10,000 for the hospice from a number of events in the club, cash collections and club members taking part in the Great North Run.

Heath’s brother Bob is a past Captain who also supported the Hospice, making them the only brothers to have both been Captains of the Club.

Greg Hildreth, a Senior Communications Manager at Alice House accepted the donation on February 20, and spent the day with Heath and his family, as well as other club members.

Greg said: “I have been visiting the club and meeting with its Captains and members since 2009 and have very much missed being able to see everyone throughout the pandemic.

"It was so lovely to be welcomed back and to see so many familiar and friendly faces.

“Massive congratulations must go to Heath on his fundraising success as Captain and the fact that this was achieved under such difficult circumstances and restrictions.

"On behalf of everyone at Alice House, I would like to reiterate my thanks to Heath and everyone who contributed to this fantastic total, all of which will be used to provide care and support to local Hospice patients and their families.”

The 2022-23 Captain, Gary Carruthers has already pledged his support to the charity and is planning a number of fundraisers for throughout the year.

Heath said: “Support of the Hospice has been a long standing tradition at Hartlepool Golf Club and I was proud to play my part.

"Being Captain has been busy and rewarding; when the time comes to hand over the donation, it really hits home how generous the members are here.

"It’s been a struggle for us all over the last few years, so we are really pleased to have been able to raise so much for local people.”

The Golf Club also holds an annual tournament called The Alice Bendle Shield, in tribute to the Hospice’s founder.

