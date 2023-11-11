Seasonal shoppers are encouraged to come along for a day of festive fun as a town golf club hosts its third Christmas market.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The market is being held at High Throston Golf Club, in Worset Lane, Hartlepool, on Sunday, November 18, from 10am until 4pm, and is set to feature more than 36 stalls including flowers, crystals, baby gifts, candles and fudge.

The event has been organised by golf club manager, Kelly Barnecutt, and Alison Gould, and will give people a taste of Christmas, with decorations and Christmas music from Miss Tony’s Academy of Music and Performing Arts as well as girl band Pink Lemonade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alison said: “We have really got together with some great local businesses who are looking forward to coming up and joining the market, which is amazing.”

Kelly Barnecutt holds a Santa Clause statue as she sets up the club shop at High Throston Golf Club for their Christmas market in 2021.

Food is also available at the event for customers to enjoy, including Greek food, pizza, seafood and coffee.

The club is also holding a reverse advent calendar for people to donate tins and dried foods to the Holy Trinity Church Food Bank and a giving tree which can be found in the club house.

Last year’s Christmas market did not go ahead as planned, so Kelly and Alison are determined to make this year their best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly said: “Last year was quite successful but it was a bit quieter due to the weather.

Pink Lemonade performed at last year's Christmas market and will also be performing this year.

"It was booked for the first week in December and the third, but the weather meant we only had a few stalls.

"This year, we have made a big effort to get more stalls.”

Kelly and Alison are already looking towards organising similar events next year, with seasonal markets a possibility.

Alison said: “We have had people contacting us saying ‘we do not get enough opportunities in Hartlepool to do things like this.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is the Maritime Market but that is only once a month.”

Children can also meet Santa between 12pm and 2pm for just £2, which includes a chocolate selection box, a one-on-one chat and photo opportunity.

Tickets cost £1.50 for adults and includes a Christmas bag for life. Entry for children is free.