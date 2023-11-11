Hartlepool golf club holds family-friendly Christmas market featuring Santa Clause and live music
The market is being held at High Throston Golf Club, in Worset Lane, Hartlepool, on Sunday, November 18, from 10am until 4pm, and is set to feature more than 36 stalls including flowers, crystals, baby gifts, candles and fudge.
The event has been organised by golf club manager, Kelly Barnecutt, and Alison Gould, and will give people a taste of Christmas, with decorations and Christmas music from Miss Tony’s Academy of Music and Performing Arts as well as girl band Pink Lemonade.
Alison said: “We have really got together with some great local businesses who are looking forward to coming up and joining the market, which is amazing.”
Food is also available at the event for customers to enjoy, including Greek food, pizza, seafood and coffee.
The club is also holding a reverse advent calendar for people to donate tins and dried foods to the Holy Trinity Church Food Bank and a giving tree which can be found in the club house.
Last year’s Christmas market did not go ahead as planned, so Kelly and Alison are determined to make this year their best.
Kelly said: “Last year was quite successful but it was a bit quieter due to the weather.
"It was booked for the first week in December and the third, but the weather meant we only had a few stalls.
"This year, we have made a big effort to get more stalls.”
Kelly and Alison are already looking towards organising similar events next year, with seasonal markets a possibility.
Alison said: “We have had people contacting us saying ‘we do not get enough opportunities in Hartlepool to do things like this.’
"There is the Maritime Market but that is only once a month.”
Children can also meet Santa between 12pm and 2pm for just £2, which includes a chocolate selection box, a one-on-one chat and photo opportunity.
Tickets cost £1.50 for adults and includes a Christmas bag for life. Entry for children is free.
The clubhouse will also be open for hot and cold refreshments but is cash only.