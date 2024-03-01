Hartlepool great grandfather's plea for public to support school by buying his homemade bird boxes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bob Collin, 86, has built hundreds of bird boxes over the years and is also now also creating hedgehog boxes, dog kennels and bird feeding tables.

Bob, from Hartlepool, has been struggling a lot lately, however, as the price of plywood has increased and people have stopped coming down to buy his work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “The main problem is getting hold of plywood. It’s that expensive.

Bob Collin shows off one of his many bird boxes in his Chester Road allotment.

"If I buy it myself. It takes quite a bit to make a bit of profit.”

Bob started building bird boxes decades ago as a hobby and still enjoys making things despite not being able to get to his allotment as often as he previously did.

The father of five is still at his allotment at the top end of Chester Road every morning and currently has 60 bird boxes waiting to be sold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The items he makes do not have specific prices so people can donate as much as they like with all the money raised going to Springwell School, in Wiltshire Way, Hartlepool.

Bob, who developed his skills after working in timber yards all his life, said: “I just like to help them out a little bit, especially when it comes up to holidays – around Christmas and things like that.”

He makes his bird boxes in stages, completing one or two boxes a morning and adds: “It makes me happy.”

Zoe Westley, head teacher at Springwell School, has praised Bob for his support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We are always very grateful for the donations Bob has made to Springwell School over many years.

"His bird boxes provide homes for birds in our school grounds as well as the financial donations which help us to purchase sensory and outdoor play equipment for the children.

"His dedication to our school is amazing and hugely appreciated.”