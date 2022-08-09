Hartlepool green energy storage scheme could save carbon emissions equivalent to 12,000 cars every year

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning department for the construction, operation and maintenance of a battery energy storage system facility on agricultural land off Worset Lane.

If approved, the scheme would be able to to store and export about 200 mega watts (MW) of low carbon and renewable energy.

The plans, from Clearstone Energy, are intended to support the National Grid’s Stability Pathfinder Project, which is working on ensuring stable supplies of energy from clean and renewable sources.

Land off Worset Lane, Hartlepool, where the energy station is proposed

A planning, design and access statement submitted by the applicant claimed the proposals will help tackle the national climate emergency and support the achievement of Net Zero by 2050.

It said: “The anticipated CO2 displacement is around 57,500 tonnes annually each year, which represents an emission saving equivalent of a reduction in [around] 12,000 cars on the road every year.

“Hartlepool has been identified as a critical region for these stability services, and the near-by Hartmoor Substation (also on Worset Lane) is a key infrastructure participant to support National Grid in this region.

“Facilities like the proposed development are essential to providing the necessary flexible balancing services critical to successfully integrating intermittent renewable low carbon energy sources into the UK’s electricity supply network.”

The proposed development would capture renewable energy from solar and wind sources produced at when demand is low or when there is an excess for use at a later time.

Planning documents warned failure to approve the scheme could lead to “ever growing significant grid constraints in the Hartlepool area”.

These could include “creating a greater number of unplanned outages, rising costs to the local consumer and a failure to deliver the necessary carbon reductions”.

Proposals also state the development, located off the A179, would also have numerous biodiversity benefits.

Extensive “hedgerow, scrub, trees and woodland and species rich meadows” are all proposed which will be proactively managed for the duration of the project.

The proposed development would operate for 40 years and would then be decommissioned and the site returned to agricultural use.