Joanne Fox, from the Bishop Cuthbert area of the town, scooped two out of 16 awards up for grabs at the GLammies by Great Lengths in London.

She beat competition from all over the UK and Ireland to win the Great Lengths Trophy for Extension Excellence and also went home with the prize for North East Salon of the Year.

Joanne, who was a losing finalist in the awards in 2012 and 2018, said she was “shell-shocked” when she heard her name announced.

Hair stylist Joanne Fox with her trophies from the GLammies Awards.

“I think I’m still in a bit of a disbelief,” said Joanne.

"I didn’t expect for a second that I would come home with the Great Lengths trophy as well.

"I’ve watched many great extensionists from all over the country win that and I never, ever expected that I would be one of the people to bring the trophy home."

Contestants had to provide testimonials from clients and before and after photographs of models they’ve styled for a chance to earn a spot at the final.

Joanne, centre, received the awards during a glamorous ceremony in London. /Photo: Joseph Scanlon

Joanne, 38, who runs Joanne Fox Hair in Bishop Cuthbert, has said that unlike previous years, when applications were submitted over the post, this time entries could be be sent digitally as well, which meant more people took part.

"I believe they had more than double the entries,” said Joanne.

Following her win at a ceremony at The Steel Yard in London’s City district, Joanne will also receive tickets for a tour of the Great Lengths production factory in Rome.

The mother-of-two, who has had clients flying all the way from Dubai to get their hair extensions done by her, has said the atmosphere on the night was “amazing”.

Over 150 guests attended the black tie event./Photo: Joseph Scanlon

"It was like being at the Oscars,” said Joanne.

“It was the most incredible night.”

She continued: “I rang my mum on the night and I think she had a tear. My husband Mark was with me, he had a bit of a tear, certainly with the second award.

"Everyone’s been over the moon.”

Joanne, who was also crowned overall winner in the Salon International HJ’s Extension Competition in London last year, added: "It’s an amazing feeling to bring another one back to Hartlepool as well. “

