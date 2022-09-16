The Heugh Battery Museum on the Headland will be closed to the public on the day of the funeral on Monday, September 19.

However, it will fire a gun salute from a 25 pounder gun in honour of the late Queen at 12.15pm.

Two shots will ring out, fired one minute apart by one of the museum’s long-standing volunteers Wally Stewart.

The Heugh Battery Museum and National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool will be closed on the day of the Queen's funeral.

Wally proudly served the late Queen in the RAF Regiment, a specialist corps founded by Royal Warrant in 1942, and he is still active in veterans’ groups.

The gun is only fired on ceremonial and very special occasions such Remembrance Sunday, Armed Forces Day, Bombardment Commemoration Day.

A Wuff for the Heugh fun dog event with competitions and raffles will go ahead at the museum on Saturday, September 17, at 10am-2pm.

Hartlepool’s biggest tourist attract, the National Museum of the Royal Navy, will also be closed on Monday as a mark of respect.

Anyone who has tickets booked should contact [email protected]

Hartlepool Borough Council's buildings will also be closed and all but key and critical services will be stood down to enable people to watch the funeral.

Mckenzie Group Practice, in Hartlepool, has confirmed it will be closed on Monday to allow everyone to pay their respects and will reopen as normal on Tuesday, September 20.