Which Hartlepool shops will be open on the day of the Queen’s funeral?

A number of supermarkets and high street retailers are set to be closed on Monday, September 19, when Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey.

It has been left to retailers to decide their working hours, with a growing list, including Aldi, Lidl and Tesco, confirming their doors will remain closed on the day.

Royal Mail has also said that its services will be suspended on the day of the late Queen’s funeral.

In a statement addressing the bank holiday, the Government said: “Monday 19 September, the date of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral, will be a national bank holiday.

“This will allow individuals, businesses and other organisations to pay their respects to Her Majesty and commemorate Her reign, while marking the final day of the period of national mourning.

“This bank holiday will operate in the same way as other bank holidays, and there is no statutory entitlement to time off. Employers may include bank holidays as part of a worker’s leave entitlement.”

Morrisons supermarkets will remain closed on Monday.

Here is a list of the stores which will be open and those which will be closed in Hartlepool on Monday.

Tesco

Tesco has said opening hours will be changed on Monday, “ to allow our colleagues to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen”.

Large supermarkets will close although smaller Express stores will be open.

ASDA in Marina Way, will open from 5pm.

Hartlepool Extra, Belle Vue Way: Closed.

Tesco Express, Catcote Road: Open from 5pm till 10pm

Tesco Express, Throston Grange: Open from 5pm till 10pm

Asda

Asda, in Marina Way, will remain closed until 5pm on the day of the funeral.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, Asda said: “As a mark of respect for Her Majesty The Queen, all Asda stores will be closed from midnight on the evening of Sunday, 18th September, to 5pm on Monday, 19th September, to allow our customers and colleagues to recognise the passing of our late Monarch and commemorate her steadfast service to our nation.

“We will not be offering any online delivery slots on Monday, 19th September. We are in the process of contacting customers with slots booked to rearrange their delivery.”

Sainsbury’s

All Sainsbury’s supermarkets and Argos stores will be closed on Monday, but small convenience stores and petrol stations – including shops in Murray Street and in Station Lane in the town – will open from 5pm.

Aldi

All Aldi stores in the UK will be closed on Monday “as a mark of respect”.

Lidl

All Lidl stores in England, Scotland and Wales will be closed on the day of the funeral.

M&S

Stores across the UK will close for the day, with some exceptions in London and Windsor.

Morrisons

All supermarkets will be closed on Monday. Petrol filling stations – including those in Belle Vue Way and Clarence Road – will open from 5pm.

Co-op

All Co-op stores will be closed on Monday until 5pm.

Iceland