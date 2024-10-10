Hartlepool Highlight leisure centre contractor Wates thanked for building new footpath to connect library and park
The path connects Seaton Carew Library, in Station Lane, with Seaton Park, ahead of upcoming improvements at the library.
Wates, which is the principal contractor for Hartlepool’s new multi-million-pound Highlight leisure centre, engaged with its local supply chain and built the footpath at no cost to the council or local community as part of its ongoing commitment to helping make a positive change in the area.
The library will shortly become “a welcoming, accessible, sustainable and vibrant community bub offering a much wider range of services”, including a café area serving drinks and snacks.
These improvements have been made possible after the council bid for and won a £200,000 grant from the Libraries Improvement Fund, which is delivered through Arts Council England, with the remaining £50,000 coming from the council itself.
The council is also improving the outdoor space around the building and has already installed two granite-topped chess tables thanks to Levelling Up money from the Government.
Councillor Gary Allen, chair of the council’s adult and community-based services committee, said: “We would like to thank Wates and its local supply chain, in this instance Hewitson Ltd, very much for their generosity in creating the footpath at their own expense, which is a clear reflection of their wider commitment to the Hartlepool community.
“The footpath will make it really easy for visitors to Seaton Park to pop straight across to the library and enjoy all the new features which will be on offer once the transformation of the building has been completed, such as dropping in for a coffee and a snack or even enjoying an outdoor game of chess.”
Ashley Wilkinson, Wates project manager – Construction North East and Yorkshire, said: “We were delighted to be given this opportunity to help the council by constructing the footpath.
“Although we are a national contractor, we very much understand the importance of the Highlight development to the people of Hartlepool and we were very happy to support this separate project to benefit the local community.”
Highlight is expected to open in early 2026.
