Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The main builders of Hartlepool’s upcoming leisure centre have been thanked for supporting the community by building a footpath to improve access between a park and library.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The path connects Seaton Carew Library, in Station Lane, with Seaton Park, ahead of upcoming improvements at the library.

Wates, which is the principal contractor for Hartlepool’s new multi-million-pound Highlight leisure centre, engaged with its local supply chain and built the footpath at no cost to the council or local community as part of its ongoing commitment to helping make a positive change in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The library will shortly become “a welcoming, accessible, sustainable and vibrant community bub offering a much wider range of services”, including a café area serving drinks and snacks.

From left, Ashley Wilkinson and Becky McEwan, of Wates, and Councillor Gary Allen at the new Seaton Carew Library footpath.

These improvements have been made possible after the council bid for and won a £200,000 grant from the Libraries Improvement Fund, which is delivered through Arts Council England, with the remaining £50,000 coming from the council itself.

The council is also improving the outdoor space around the building and has already installed two granite-topped chess tables thanks to Levelling Up money from the Government.

More news: New Hartlepool substance misuse treatment centre to be built on current site after relocation plans were scrapped

Councillor Gary Allen, chair of the council’s adult and community-based services committee, said: “We would like to thank Wates and its local supply chain, in this instance Hewitson Ltd, very much for their generosity in creating the footpath at their own expense, which is a clear reflection of their wider commitment to the Hartlepool community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The footpath will make it really easy for visitors to Seaton Park to pop straight across to the library and enjoy all the new features which will be on offer once the transformation of the building has been completed, such as dropping in for a coffee and a snack or even enjoying an outdoor game of chess.”

Ashley Wilkinson, Wates project manager – Construction North East and Yorkshire, said: “We were delighted to be given this opportunity to help the council by constructing the footpath.

“Although we are a national contractor, we very much understand the importance of the Highlight development to the people of Hartlepool and we were very happy to support this separate project to benefit the local community.”

Highlight is expected to open in early 2026.