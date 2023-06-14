News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool History Through The Ages event judged a ‘success’

Hartlepool residents descended onto the town’s Grayfields Sports Pavilion at the weekend as they celebrated a living history event.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 14th Jun 2023, 15:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 15:52 BST

The event boasted battle re-enactments, living history displays, a fun fair, bar and a live DJ.

Event organiser Trevor Gray said: “What a very successful event over the weekend for History Through The Ages. The sun was shining and lots of residents descended on Grayfields Sports Pavilion.”

This is one of a number of events that forces veteran Trevor has organised for the town and is looking forward to hosting another in 2024.

Hartlepool's History Through The Ages event that took place at Grayfields Sports Pavilion, in Jesmond Gardens.Hartlepool's History Through The Ages event that took place at Grayfields Sports Pavilion, in Jesmond Gardens.
He said: “I would like to thank Grayfields Sports Pavilion for allowing us to put on this show for the community and Fund A Fest’s Rob Cairns for helping with funding for this amazing event.”

Trevor would also like to thank his sponsors and the traders for coming along to the event, as well as the people of Hartlepool.

He said: “Without you all, we couldn’t have made this work.”

Hartlepool's History Through The Ages event that took place at Grayfields Sports Pavilion, in Jesmond Gardens.Hartlepool's History Through The Ages event that took place at Grayfields Sports Pavilion, in Jesmond Gardens.
Related topics:Hartlepool