Hartlepool hit-and-run crash: Plea to trace second bike as man remains 'critical'

The injured man is believed to have suffered head, pelvic and leg injuries following the incident in Easington Road, Hartlepool, on Thursday, June 23, at around 8.30pm.

He was a passenger on a motorbike involved in a collision with a black Range Rover.

Cleveland Police now believe a second bike was involved in the collision and have made a renewed appeal for information.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have appeal for help in tracing this bike, right, following a three-vehicle collision in Easington Road, Hartlepool, on June 23.

The force said in a statement: “Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses, CCTV and dash cam footage after a collision on Easington Road, Hartlepool, around 8.30pm on Thursday 23rd June, involving a black Range Rover and a motorbike.

“Officers now believe that a second motorbike was involved in the incident before making off from the scene and police would like the rider to come forward and speak with them as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

“A man in his twenties suffered with suspected head, pelvic and leg injuries. He remains in hospital in a “critical but stable” condition.

“A 20-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident was released under investigation.

Scene of Crime officers at the scene of the collision in Easington Road, Hartlepool, last Friday.

“The Range Rover believed to be involved made off from the scene.”

Easington Road was closed overnight and for much of Friday in between its junctions with Throston Grange Lane and the A1049.

A forensics tent was in place as police inquiries continued.

Cleveland Police added: “Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 108131.

A police picture of the bike they wish to trace.

“Footage can also be uploaded at https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/appeal-after-collision-in-hartlepool”