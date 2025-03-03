An “upset” homeowner has spoken out after a car ploughed into her garden wall this morning.

The homeowner, who does not wish to be named, was at work at the time when she got the call and rushed home to find her garden wall had been destroyed.

The crash happened opposite the Morrisons Daily store, in Stockton Road, in Hartlepool, on Monday, March 3, at around 11am.

According to police, the driver of one of the cars “failed to stop at the scene” although the driver and passengers in the second car, which careered into the wall, “are not believed to have sustained any injuries”.

The homeowner said: “I’m just glad everyone is alright. The wall can be rebuilt but lives can't.”

When she got a phone call at work to tell her what had happened, her “first thought” was for her 10-year-old dog called Boo who goes for a walk every Monday with a dog minder.

She said: “I’m just glad that my Boo was okay. She was my first thought.”

Since moving from the Headland, she has seen a couple of incidents involving parked cars outside her home so was upset to see something similar happen again.

She said: “It just upset me. It’s one thing after another.”

Family members joined Hartlepool Borough Council in the clean-up effort which saw the road closed for a short time.

Cleveland Police are now appealing for witnesses after the driver of one of the vehicles is said to have fled the scene.

Police said in a statement: “Anyone who has information, CCTV or dash cam footage is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 or by visiting the website, quoting reference number 037154.”