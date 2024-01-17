Hartlepool’s hospital is increasing the amount of planned operations it can deliver after becoming one of just a handful of sites across the country to achieve special accreditation.

The University Hospital of Hartlepool, in Holdforth Road, has been awarded surgical hub status, meaning it can now offer a dedicated service for people needing non-urgent surgery.

Surgical procedures at the University Hospital of Hartlepool are set to include orthopaedic operations such as hip and knee replacements, gynaecology, surgical and breast procedures.

The NHS England recognition is aimed at helping increase surgical capacity and efficiency, offering patients quicker access to common procedures.

Members of the surgical hub team at the University Hospital of Hartlepool.

Richard Jeavons, clinical director for orthopaedics, said: “This is fantastic news for Hartlepool and for our trust, meaning more operations and quicker outcomes for so many people waiting for their planned operations.

"We are very proud to be one of just a few sites to gain this accreditation, which is a sign of the outstanding work all staff deliver on a daily basis and the additional work they have carried out during the application process.

"So much work has been dedicated over recent years to making Hartlepool hospital the trust’s elective care centre – and this latest achievement is a reflection of that.”

Lindsey Wallace, care group director for collaborative care, said: “I want to thank every single member of the elective team, every single member of which has helped make this ambition a reality over the last few months.

"This is the start of a series of really exciting developments at the Hartlepool site.”

The scheme is run by NHS England’s Getting It Right First Time programme in partnership with the Royal College of Surgeons of England and is supported by the Royal College of Anaesthetists.

The scheme assesses each hub against a framework of standards to help them deliver some of the most common surgical procedures and to ensure patients get the highest standards of clinical care.

Mr Jeavons added: “It protects the department against any other service pressures across the organisation, reducing the risk of short-notice cancellations.

"It also means we will be able to protect staff, facilities and theatre capacity, so we can carry out more procedures and deliver shorter waits for surgery.

"Ultimately providing our patents with the best possible care.”