The new skills laboratory has a range of clinical equipment including adjustable beds, a resuscitation trolley, choking vests, manual handling equipment and blood cultures.

The training centre is available to all staff members in the trust including clinical educators and clinical specialist staff, and has already established a relationship with local colleges to provide experience for students studying their T-Levels.

Laura Dring, clinical education officer, said: “It has been made as realistic as possible so that when we teach them the skills, they are getting as much out of it as possible.”

State of the art training facility at the University Hospital of Hartlepool is opened by staff, from left, Gary Wright, deputy chief people officer, with clinical educators Karen Hampshire, Claire Palmer, Lisa Blom and Laura Dring.

The clinical skills laboratory took around six months to create, costing around £12,000, and sits in what was previously an unused room on the fourth floor.

Laura added: “Now we have the room, we are able to do a lot more. When we did not have the room, we were struggling to help staff.”

Lisa Blom, clinical education officer, said: “A lot of people are quite invested in it, and learning in an environment which matches what they are exposed to in a clinical space is so important.”

Lisa, who has a background in physiotherapy, added: “It’s really about learning from experience, and having experience that is good quality makes it all the more important.”

Claire Palmer and Laura Dring demonstrate how to do CPR in the University Hospital of Hartlepool's new clinical skills laboratory.

Gary Wright, deputy chief people officer at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, said: “It is important to invest in the site. It is an asset, a jewel of the crown. A lot of the community come here as it is their closest site.”

Mr Wright, who has worked at the trust for 14 years, said: “It’s a credit to Lisa and the qualified staff for doing this. I supported them but they have done it all off their own backs. They are passionate.”

The University Hospital of Hartlepool is already looking towards the future, introducing a Health and Care Academy – as part of the Towns Deal investment – to deliver a new immersive training facility.

