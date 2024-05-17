Hartlepool's art gallery hosts an art exhibition from the British Museum over the summer. Pictured at Christ Church, in Hartlepool are Angela Thomas, Hartlepool Art Gallery Curator, Gemma Ptak, Hartlepool Borough Council,'s assistant director of preventative and community services, and Isabel Seligman, Curator of Modern and Contemporary Drawing at the British Museum.

For the first time in its history Hartlepool is hosting a contemporary art exhibition from the British Museum featuring more than 40 pieces that have “national significance”.

The British Touring Exhibition displays at Hartlepool Art Gallery, in Christ Church, in Church Square, from Saturday, May 18, until Saturday, August 24.

Drawing attention: emerging artists in dialogue includes a range of up-and-coming contemporary artists including Mary Delany, Barbara Hepworth and Édouard Manet alongside a range of more historical pieces such as Hans Burgkmair the Elder from the 16th Century.

Each artist uses a different technique, meaning the exhibition has pieces ranging from drawings using makeup wipes to drawings made from chalk collected from the White Cliffs of Dover.

Sin Wai Kin is the artist behind this piece that was produced in 2017 using a makeup wipe.

Jill Harrison, Hartlepool Borough Council’s executive director of adult and community based services, said: “We are thrilled that Hartlepool Art Gallery is one of only three locations in the country chosen by the British Museum to host this groundbreaking exhibition.

“It is a marvellous and unique opportunity to view an outstanding selection of drawings from the British Museum collection together with items from Hartlepool’s own collection and works by our own young talent.”

Mark Jones, interim director of the British Museum, said: “The British Museum prints and drawings collection is one of the best in the world.

“But it is vitally important for future generations that it continues to develop, so we are grateful to Art Fund’s New Collecting Award for allowing us to strengthen our holdings with exciting new artists who have lived or worked in Britain.”

Hans Burgkmair the Elder (1473–1531) produced this piece of the head of Christ crowned with thorns in woodcut on paper.

The British Museum has been collecting contemporary pieces of art since the 1970s and thanks to the support of an Art Fund New Collecting Award, these pieces can now be shown to the public for the first time.

The museum and gallery service was awarded £20,000 in external grant funding to assist in preparations for the exhibition.

This contributed towards more display space and ensuring the correct lighting and environmental conditions were put in place.

The quality of art on display is expected to “significantly increase visitor footfall” and demonstrate the ability of the art gallery to act as a “cultural catalyst” for the town, according to Hartlepool Borough Council chiefs.