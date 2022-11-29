Hartlepool housing developer partners with charity to help provide Christmas gifts
A local housebuilder is calling for donations from across Hartlepool to help provide a good Christmas for people in need.
Barratt Developments North East has partnered with charity Changing Lives in a bid to bring some festive cheer to those struggling in the North East.
The charity helps people facing problems such as homelessness, addiction, exploitation and abuse and this year it is hoping to provide practical gifts that will support their everyday lives.
To begin the campaign, Barratt Developments will be donating £5,000 to the charity as well as moving packs to provide much-needed home necessities for people who are moving out of homelessness.
Most Popular
The housebuilder is now asking people across Hartlepool to support Changing Lives by donating items at one of the drop-off stations at Barratt Developments sales offices.
Donations that are encouraged include toiletry items, such as shampoo, body wash, toothpaste and toothbrushes, while food items such as tinned goods, pasta, biscuits, chocolate, and tea and coffee are also welcomed. Cash and vouchers are also accepted, as well as gift items such as diaries, craft kits and warm clothing.
Carl Sobolewski, managing director at Barratt Developments North East, said: “Each and every item will be greatly appreciated by those who need it most, and we are hoping that with the support of our employees, subcontractors and residents from across the North East, we can help Changing Lives to make this a special Christmas for many more people!”
Christmas drop-off stations are now open at all sales offices, including at Elwick Gardens development in Hartlepool and Highgrove, at Wynyard Park, and will close on Tuesday, December 13.