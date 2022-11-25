The Peterlee mums bringing Christmas cheer to people in need

Kirsty Kitson, 35, and Rebecca White, 41, decided to help struggling families after seeing social media posts about children who would not be able to have a very good Christmas this year due to the cost of living crisis.

They kicked off their appeal just over two weeks ago and will aim to help people across all ages enjoy the festivities with a gift or a Christmas dinner.

Kirsty, who is a supervisor at the Royal George pub in The Green, Old Shotton, has said hundreds of donations have been coming in.

Lindsey Smith with some of the donated toys.

"We’ve got absolutely hundreds of things. It’s not just children, it’s for all ages,” she said.

"We’ve even got local hairdresser’s that has donated wash, cut and blowdry to ladies if they can’t afford it this Christmas.

"We’ve had money donated so we’ve gone out and bought gifts for everybody.”

Rebecca has said the pub wants to give back to the community.

The gifts will be delivered on Christmas Eve with 20 Christmas dinners set to be provided to elderly people in the community as well.

Kirsty and Rebecca have three children each and the youngsters will be joining them to help deliver the presents.

Royal George manager Rebecca said: “We want to give back to the community, because the community has supported us through a lot.”

She added: “We want to be able to give toys to people that may not receive something this Christmas, just to fetch a bit more Christmas cheer to people.”