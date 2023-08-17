News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool Knights pharmacy raises more than £5,000 for Hartlepool RNLI

Staff at a pharmacy in Hartlepool have been thanked for their fundraising efforts by the chairman of the Hartlepool Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
By Madeleine Raine
Published 17th Aug 2023, 12:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 12:07 BST

Staff at Knights Seaton Pharmacy, in Elizabeth Way, were praised by Malcolm Cook during a presentation at the shop.

Mr Cook said: "The pharmacy has raised over £5,000 by collecting five pence pieces for the charity using the small glass jars known as Betty’s Pots.

"This is an amazing amount and we are very grateful for their support for the volunteer crew members who are on call 24/7 to help save lives at sea".

Staff member Steph Hrane said: "We are delighted and very proud to support the local RNLI charity and will continue to do so knowing that we are playing our part to support this vital cause.

"I would also like to thank my colleagues Pat Darby, Dannie Russell and Rhiona Beckworth for their support".

