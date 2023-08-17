Staff at Knights Seaton Pharmacy, in Elizabeth Way, were praised by Malcolm Cook during a presentation at the shop.

Mr Cook said: "The pharmacy has raised over £5,000 by collecting five pence pieces for the charity using the small glass jars known as Betty’s Pots.

"This is an amazing amount and we are very grateful for their support for the volunteer crew members who are on call 24/7 to help save lives at sea".

Staff member Steph Hrane said: "We are delighted and very proud to support the local RNLI charity and will continue to do so knowing that we are playing our part to support this vital cause.