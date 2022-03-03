Hartlepool pupils don costumes and pyjamas as World Book Day event returns

Pupils at St Helen’s Primary School, in the town’s Durham Street, celebrated their love of reading on World Book Day by wearing their pyjamas at school, or costumes of their favourite book character.

It was an extra special event after last year’s celebrations had to take place online due to Covid restrictions at the time.

Alex Dowding, English lead at the school, said: “There’s a real buzz around reading and books. Children are loving their books and reading.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Helen's Primary School pupils enjoying their books./Photo: Frank Reid

"Last year we couldn’t do a World Book Day, it was online. We still celebrated it, but children were at home doing their online learning.

"It’s the first time in a while that children have experienced World Book Day.

"Seeing everybody’s happy faces, seeing everybody together, it’s really promoting that love of reading.”

Pupils at St Helen's Primary School dressed up for World Book Day./Photo: Frank Reid

Staff also joined in with the children, wearing pyjamas for the day as well.

Mr Dowding said: “Actually, I’m in my Harry Potter pyjamas. Staff are in their pyjamas and dressed in costumes.”

He added: "It’s not just dressing up for the day. It’s very much about promoting a love of lifelong reading.

"We are also holding an Imagine the Best Book Cover competition. Children are designing their best book cover.”

World Book celebrations returned at the school after taking place online last year. /Photo: Frank Reid

It is hoped the competition will further encourage children to read as teachers recommend them books related to the cover the pupils have designed.

St Helen’s Primary School reopened this week after cracking found in its chimney forced it to close on Wednesday, February 16, ahead of the half term holidays.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Pupils could dress up in a costume or come in their pyjamas for the day./Photo: Frank Reid