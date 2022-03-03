Hartlepool pupils don costumes and pyjamas as World Book Day event returns
Youngsters at a Hartlepool primary school enjoyed a pyjama day as World Book Day celebrations returned to classrooms.
Pupils at St Helen’s Primary School, in the town’s Durham Street, celebrated their love of reading on World Book Day by wearing their pyjamas at school, or costumes of their favourite book character.
It was an extra special event after last year’s celebrations had to take place online due to Covid restrictions at the time.
Alex Dowding, English lead at the school, said: “There’s a real buzz around reading and books. Children are loving their books and reading.
"Last year we couldn’t do a World Book Day, it was online. We still celebrated it, but children were at home doing their online learning.
"It’s the first time in a while that children have experienced World Book Day.
"Seeing everybody’s happy faces, seeing everybody together, it’s really promoting that love of reading.”
Staff also joined in with the children, wearing pyjamas for the day as well.
Mr Dowding said: “Actually, I’m in my Harry Potter pyjamas. Staff are in their pyjamas and dressed in costumes.”
He added: "It’s not just dressing up for the day. It’s very much about promoting a love of lifelong reading.
"We are also holding an Imagine the Best Book Cover competition. Children are designing their best book cover.”
It is hoped the competition will further encourage children to read as teachers recommend them books related to the cover the pupils have designed.
St Helen’s Primary School reopened this week after cracking found in its chimney forced it to close on Wednesday, February 16, ahead of the half term holidays.