The crew at Hartlepool RNLI Station were alerted to the incident at 8.30am today (July 1) by the Coastguard who received a 999 call for help.

A statement from the Coastguard said: “We received a call from a person onboard a vessel experiencing engine trouble off the coast of Hartlepool.

"Hartlepool lifeboat was sent to tow the vessel to Hartlepool Marina. Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team has also been sent to meet and assist in the arrival of the vessel at the marina.”