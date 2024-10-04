Hartlepool locals encouraged to get tickets for popular musical Heathers The Musical as it comes to Stockton this month
Heathers The Musical is coming to The Globe, in Stockton, from Tuesday, October 15, until Friday, October 19.
This black comedy and rock musical is based on the 1989 film Heathers starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater and has had successful runs in Los Angeles, New York and the West End.
Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy’s hit musical adaptation musical follows the story of Veronica Sawyer, who joins Westerberg High and is taken under the wing of three ‘Heathers’.
But high school and becoming friends with the popular girls is not all she thought it would be.
Tickets for Heathers The Musical start at £15 and are available to musical lovers aged 14 and above.
For more information and to buy tickets, see https://www.stocktonglobe.co.uk/shows/heathers-the-musical.
