Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People in Hartlepool are encouraged to book their tickets to see a popular global musical as it heads nearby later this month following two record-breaking national tours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heathers The Musical is coming to The Globe, in Stockton, from Tuesday, October 15, until Friday, October 19.

This black comedy and rock musical is based on the 1989 film Heathers starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater and has had successful runs in Los Angeles, New York and the West End.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy’s hit musical adaptation musical follows the story of Veronica Sawyer, who joins Westerberg High and is taken under the wing of three ‘Heathers’.

Heathers The Musical is coming to The Globe, in Stockton, from Tuesday, October 15, until Friday, October 19. Photo credit Pamela Raith Photography.

But high school and becoming friends with the popular girls is not all she thought it would be.

Tickets for Heathers The Musical start at £15 and are available to musical lovers aged 14 and above.

For more information and to buy tickets, see https://www.stocktonglobe.co.uk/shows/heathers-the-musical.