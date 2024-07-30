Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of Hartlepool’s popular music festivals is expanding and heading out of town as popularity and demand grows.

The Open Jar Tribute Festival is launching its first indoor tribute festival in Stockton-on-Tees following the success of its 2023 event.

Last year’s event sold out in record time and due to its popularity, organisers By The Sea Leisure have decided to spread the outdoor festival across two days and introduce a new indoor festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The indoor tribute festival is taking place in November and is due to feature music from Pink, ABBA, Queen, Dolly Parton, Ed Sheeran and Take That.

The Open Jar Tribute Festival is launching its first indoor tribute festival in Stockton-on-Tees in November following the success of its 2023 event.

Joe Franks, co-owner of festival organiser By the Sea Leisure, said: “It’s off the back of the success in Seaton with the festivals.

"We are now in our second year and we are looking at two sell out performances in a row.

"A year between each show is a bit long, so we decided to bridge the gap and hold one in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is going to be an indoor setting which is a bit unique and different.”

The Open Jar Tribute Festival is taking place on Saturday, November 23, at The Globe, in Stockton-on-Tees.

Joe said: “It is something that has not been at The Globe before and I think it is something that should be exciting as well for the venue.

"They get some of the best acts in the country.”

He added: “Hartlepool is home – we are just taking the festival on holiday.”

For more information and to secure tickets, see https://www.stocktonglobe.co.uk/.