Hartlepool tribute Festival expands to Stockton with music of ABBA, Queen, Ed Shearan, Take That and more
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Open Jar Tribute Festival is launching its first indoor tribute festival in Stockton-on-Tees following the success of its 2023 event.
Last year’s event sold out in record time and due to its popularity, organisers By The Sea Leisure have decided to spread the outdoor festival across two days and introduce a new indoor festival.
The indoor tribute festival is taking place in November and is due to feature music from Pink, ABBA, Queen, Dolly Parton, Ed Sheeran and Take That.
Joe Franks, co-owner of festival organiser By the Sea Leisure, said: “It’s off the back of the success in Seaton with the festivals.
"We are now in our second year and we are looking at two sell out performances in a row.
"A year between each show is a bit long, so we decided to bridge the gap and hold one in November.
"It is going to be an indoor setting which is a bit unique and different.”
The Open Jar Tribute Festival is taking place on Saturday, November 23, at The Globe, in Stockton-on-Tees.
Joe said: “It is something that has not been at The Globe before and I think it is something that should be exciting as well for the venue.
"They get some of the best acts in the country.”
He added: “Hartlepool is home – we are just taking the festival on holiday.”
For more information and to secure tickets, see https://www.stocktonglobe.co.uk/.
Tickets for the tribute festival in Seaton Reach are still available to buy at https://www.openjartributefest.co.uk/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.