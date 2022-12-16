Bill Shurmer, whose son Danny Shurmer died aged just 43 in June last year, has signed up to do this year’s Boxing Day Dip at Seaton Carew.

It will be his first at the age of 73 and he hopes to raise £1,100, the cost for a new defibrillator.

Bill, from the West Park area, said: “I have thought about doing it in the past but have never had the incentive. He and wife Pam are part of the charity DS43, set up after Danny’s tragic death, which has installed more than 30 community defibrillators across Hartlepool.

Bill Shurmer prepares for the Boxing Day Dip in aid of the charity DS43 Community Defibrillators.

The group has raised thousands of pounds to buy and maintain the machines, but Bill wanted to do his bit.

He added: “We have raised an awful lot of money but I thought what have I done physically.

"The only thing really was when I took some seats out the football ground in the summer. Other than that I haven’t done anything.

"But I thought going in the I can do. I often stand on the pier in the middle of the night fishing, so getting in the water for five minutes isn’t going to be an issue.

"I thought let’s give it a whirl and see if I can raise enough money for a defibrillator.”

Bill has set up a JustGiving page where people can donate. Search under DS43 Community Defibrillators.

