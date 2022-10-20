Charitable organisation Hartlepool Round Table are set to bring the community together this Christmas with the return of two popular events.

The first will be the Santa Tour when Father Christmas will travel around the town meeting thousands of excited children and families.

Then on Monday, December 26, the round table will once again stage the town’s annual Boxing Day Dip at Seaton Carew when hundreds of brave people, raising money for causes close to their hearts, run into the cold sea.

Charity dippers taking part in the 2021 Hartlepool Round Table Boxing Day dip Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID

Round Table chairman Mark O’Neill said: “We are looking forward to our annual Santa Tour around Christmas time where we will take Santa in his sleigh around the town for children to be able to meet and hand in their letters to him.”

The dates for the tour are still to be confirmed.

People can register now for the Boxing Day Dip which once again takes place from the Marine Hotel, on The Front, at Seaton.

Many dippers take part in fancy dress and include families, friends, sports clubs and individuals.

Youngsters greet Santa and his sleigh at Seaton Carew's Hornby Park, for last year's Santa Tour.

Mark added: “You can now register on the Hartlepool Round Table website to be included on our insurance for a small fee.

"It is all to raise money for local charities with people raising funds through their sponsorship.”

The event is due to be supported again by the local coastguard and RNLI who will be on hand to keep people safe.

Hartlepool Round Table have organised the dip for a number of years after taking over from the Hartlepool Lions.

Looking back at the weekend, Mark said the beer festival was a success despite facing numerous hurdles including the cost of living crisis.

Proceeds are still being calculated.

But it is set to have raised a decent sum for the organisers’ two chosen charities, Hartlepool DS43 community defibrillators charity, and mental health charity Let’s Connect.

Mark said: “There were plenty of hurdles but it doesn’t stop for anything.

"We are confident we have raised a good amount, more than we were expecting, thanks to the people of Hartlepool.”