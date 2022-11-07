Hartlepool man Adam Foster achieves Mr Universe goal after securing top-five place

Adam Foster faced competition from across the world and managed to place fifth in his category at the NABBA Mr Universe show, which took place on Saturday, November 5, in Bradford.

The 31-year-old had earned a spot in the coveted contest after winning NABBA Mr Britain Bodybuilding Contest at the start of June and was hoping to gain a spot in the top six of Mr Universe.

Adam has said he is usually “quite harsh” on himself and always thinks what he could have done better.

Adam placed fifth in the prestigious competiton.

But the experience has made him realise how far he has come and he is enjoying the success.

“One of my mates who I’ve known for 15 plus years messaged me saying ‘who would’ve thought the first day when we walked into the gym that you’d be doing this all these years later?’,” said Adam.

He added: "Not only have I placed fifth in the show, not only have I placed fifth in that one category, that’s fifth in all the amateur bodybuilders around the world.

"When people put that perspective to me, I was like I’m not going to be harsh on myself, I will just appreciate what I have achieved for once and be happy for that.”

Adam is hoping to break into the top three next year.

Adam, from the Bishop Cuthbert area of Hartlepool, got into bodybuilding after first taking an interest in wrestling as a kid and dreaming of wrestling in the WWE.

He started lifting weights in secondary school and took part in his first bodybuilding show in 2013.

The business owner, who is also a professional wrestler, now has his sights set on the top three of next year’s Mr Universe. The title has been won four times by bodybuilder-turned-actor-turned-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger.

"I don’t feel like I’m a million miles away,” said Adam.

"Another year of training, dieting, preparation and doing everything to plan, I feel like next year I have a chance of breaking into the top three.”

Adam left the stage on Saturday not only victorious, but also highly motivated. He has explained he has not been able to celebrate properly yet, as he is set to compete in the NABBA UK competition this Saturday (November 12).

The contest will help him qualify for Mr Britain and bring him one step closer to grabbing a spot in next year’s Mr Universe.

Adam said: "It was a little but surreal because there were competitors from all over the world.

"It was very inspiring, motivating day.”

In preparation for the Mr Universe contest, Adam has been completing cardio sessions every day and training with weights six times a week, as well as sticking to a strict diet.

He was also coached by five-time Mr Universe winner Eddy Ellwood, who congratulated him on the achievement and said his competitors were of really high standard.