Hartlepool man does epic treadmill fundraising challenge - to help terminally ill friend make memories with his son

Ellis Stewart is walking 10 kilometres a day for 20 days on a treadmill while dressed in a yeti costume.

During the daily challenge, he will also have a backpack filled with 10 kilograms of weight and the treadmill will be on a 10 incline.

Ellis, from Hartlepool, hopes to raise £2,000 for his good friend Rob Metcalfe, 32, who has been diagnosed with Synovial Sarcoma.

Ellis Stewart who has started a fundraising effort for his friend Rob Metcalfe.

Rob, who lives in Yorkshire, has had two surgeries as well as repeated rounds of radiotherapy and chemotherapy but has been told that nothing more can be done.

In February this year, Rob made the decision to no longer have any more treatment and spend his remaining time making as many memories as he can with his four-year-old son, Caleb.

Ellis has set up a Go Fund Me page for donations.

On it, he said: “This money will go towards helping Rob create the memories he seeks with Caleb and to help cement his legacy for his son. Rob is on borrowed time.

Rob Metcalfe and Ellis Stewart.

"He needs all the funds he can get right now to accelerate some of the trips and memories he has planned for him and Caleb. I hope you can contribute and give Rob and Caleb the most magical Christmas time ever and beyond into 2022.”

Rob’s mum Jenny said: “What Ellis is doing is brilliant. Our focus is on Robert and Caleb.

"What we don’t have time to do is what Ellis is doing and we as a family are very grateful.”

Jenny said they were told in September this year that Robert had about six months to live. She described Ellis as ‘a fantastic friend to the family.”

Rob Metcalfe, left, and Ellis Stewart.

Ellis added: “My target is to raise £2000 during the first 20 days of December. If I manage to hit the target before the 20th, I will then transfer locations and do the remainder of the 10k hikes outside in the full glare of the public.”

To support Ellis’ challenge, visit www.gofundme.com and search for The 200 km Christmas Yeti Hike for Rob & Caleb.

Ellis Stewart at the start of his treadmill challenge.

