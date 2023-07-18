Mally Day is walking from Wearmouth, in Sunderland, to Stanhope, in County Durham, on August 11 and 12 to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research and Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice.

Mally said: “The hospice was crucial in the support of my grandparents as they got older and poorly. Help that my family and I appreciated so very much. They helped us in ways we never expected.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Brain tumour research is close to me as a very good friend and his family have been affected and I would love to feel I’ve helped in some way.”

Mally Day embarks on a walking challenge to raise vital funds for Alice House Hospice and Brain Tumour Research.

Janice Forbes, community fundraiser at Alice House, said: “Wishing Mally the best of luck for his challenge and thanks to him and all his sponsors too. I’m sure it will be tough on the feet but hope that it is enjoyable too.”