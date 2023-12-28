A Hartlepool man who witnessed the Great North Air Ambulance Service in action 20 years ago has been inspired to run half marathons to raise funds for the charity.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fifty-four-year-old Andrew Boase, from Hartlepool, was driving to Whitby in the summer of 2003 when a car crashed into the back of his.

He said: “I was waiting in the queue in my car when there was an unbelievable smash straight into the rear of my car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was found that a car had come flying up behind at speed from Guisborough and straight into the stationary traffic queue, of which my car had been at the back, and received the full impact.”

One of the Great North Air Ambulance Services in flight.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service flew to the scene of the crash to help those involved in the incident.

Despite the damage to Adam’s car, however, he was not seriously injured.

He said: “I was so happy to see the Great North Air Ambulance Service turn up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They stepped through bushes of a nearby field after landing close by near Charltons village.

Andrew Boase running the Great North Run.

"They were really nice and gave calming words of advice.

"I was mainly suffering shock and surprise after being shook up from what just happened.

"I was feeling very lucky it wasn’t a worse situation.”

Adam, who works for Royal Mail as a wagon driver, regularly takes part in the Great North Run and in raised more than £500 for the Great North Air Ambulance Service in his latest run.

He said: “I managed to raise a substantial amount of fundraising for the Great North Air Ambulance Service and got an amazing amount of support from the whole of the North East, from Skelton right up to Newcastle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam has decided he is going to run the Great North Run again in 2024 to raise even more funds for the charity.

He said: “I’ve always wanted to do something to give back to Great North Air Ambulance Service after what they did for me.

"I have total respect and support for them all, they are all amazing and absolute lifesavers that are much needed in emergency situations.”