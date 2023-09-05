Hartlepool optician sponsors Alice House Hospice’s Great North Run team for fifth time

Watch more videos on Shots!

Boots Opticians, in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, will once again serve as a shirt sponsor for all of the runners raising vital funds for the town hospice.

The half-marathon, which this year takes place on Sunday, September 10, is one of the Hartlepool hospice’s biggest annual income generators.

There are more than 70 people in the hospice team this year and are aiming to raise £25,000.

Booth Opticians in Hartlepool is sponsoring the hospice's Great North Run team for the fifth year.

The Hospice’s in memory fundraiser Nicola Winwood said: “The Great North Run is one of our most loved and exciting events, with people coming back year after year as well as new runners trying it for the first time.

“On behalf of everyone at the Alice House, I would like to wish all of the runners the very best of luck, both on the day and with your sponsorship, which of course makes a huge difference to our patients and their families.

"Thank you all for taking on this massive challenge in aid of your local Hospice.”

Franchise partner at Boots Opticians Hartlepool, Asif Awais, added: “We are proud and delighted to sponsor the hospice again this year and the people of Hartlepool with this amazing fundraising event.”

It comes as the hospice prepares to launch another fundraising initiative next month, aimed at helping people make their will.

Called Make a Will Month, the fundraiser in October will see a group of local legal firms donate their time to help people with their wills.

Fees will be donated to Alice House Hospice.

The hospice provides care and support to people affected by life limiting illness or the death of a loved one in Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham.

It costs over £3.5m to fund these services for one year. Alice House receive just less than 21% of this in Government funding, leaving a shortfall of just under £8,000 to be raised every single day.

Earlier this year, the hospice announced the closure of its Long-Term Care Unit after facing a £755,000 shortfall for the year ahead.