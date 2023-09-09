Watch more videos on Shots!

Mally Day completed his 50 mile walking route along the River Wear from Wearmouth, in Sunderland, to Stanhope, in County Durham.

He raised £1,457 in total, which will be split between Alice House Hospice and Brain Tumour Research.

Brain Tumour Research is a charity that is focused on finding a cure for all types of brain tumours and is invested in creating a network of Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence across the UK.

Mally said: “Brain Tumour Research is close to me as a very good friend and his family have been affected and I would love to feel I’ve helped in some way.”

Mally also recently performed at the hospice’s Hootenanny event, held at the Hartlepool Rugby Club, in Easington Road, during the August bank holiday.

He said: “The hospice was crucial in the support of my grandparents as they got older and poorly. Help that my family and I appreciated so very much.

"They helped us in ways we never expected. They were so kind and whenever I can offer any help I will.”

Janice Forbes, community fundraiser at Alice House Hospice, said: “Thanks and congratulations to Mally for this brilliant achievement and for all of his wonderful support. I hope that your feet have recovered and that you are now enjoying a well-earned rest.”

Mally said: “Thanks to everyone who sponsored me and helped to make a difference to these two wonderful causes.”