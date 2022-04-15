Hartlepool man to run 57 miles in one go to raise funds in memory of grandmother

Dean Magill is preparing to run 57 miles in 17 hours.

Dean Magill will run from Knaresborough to Hartlepool non stop to raise money in aid of Dementia UK and in tribute to Margaret “Betty” Sanderson.

Margaret was diagnosed with dementia and passed away on November 5 last year at the age of 84.

Dean has described her as “funny” and “down to earth”.

"She was quite cheeky. Really funny, down to earth and she told how it was, really,” said Dean.

He is now training for the 57-mile charity run, which will see him set of at 3am in the morning and run for over 17 hours through different terrains.

It will take place on June 5 – a day before what would have been Margaret’s 85th birthday.

Dean, 35, who has previously done a charity run in aid of the British Heart Foundation, said: “It’s quite far. I’ve never run any further than 21 miles, so it’s going to be a challenge, but I’m sure it will be alright.

Dean will be raising funds for Dementia UK.

"I’m nervous, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Dean, who manages Larry’s Lanes, in Seaton Carew, added: "I’m going to be on the move for the full distance.

"It’s a mixture of terrains, it’s up, down, flat, roads, paths, country lanes.”

Dean’s brother-in-law, Anthony McIntyre,31, is also going to join in and follow Dean in the car with supplies needed for the run.

Anthony said: “It’s for a good cause. I would support him in anything that he would do.”

