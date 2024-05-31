Hartlepool marina DJ event gets go ahead after objections are dropped
A temporary event notice had been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council for the entertainment to be held on June 8 outside Wallis & Co on the marina.
The application, from Jonathan Wallis, stated the marquee would be in place for one day across two car parking spaces.
The event will see music played by a DJ housed in the marquee and will run from noon until 6pm.
Following concerns from environmental health officers the application was due to go before the council’s licensing sub-committee on Friday, May 17.
The worries were around anticipated “significant noise levels” and the event potentially undermining the ‘prevention of public nuisance’ licensing objective.
But after further talks the objections were withdrawn, meaning the event can now take place.
Posting on Facebook, Wallis & Co stated the outdoor music will be part of their free PITCH promo party event.