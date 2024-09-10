A stop smoking initiative led by midwifery assistants in Hartlepool has seen increasing numbers of pregnant women quit smoking for good.

Forty-one women in Hartlepool have quit smoking since the 12-week quit programme was launched at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust in April 2023.

Expectant mums are supported throughout their quit journey from the moment they register their pregnancy online, receiving support in accessing nicotine replacement therapy and advice on preventing relapse.

The programme launched as part of a quality improvement project by community midwifery assistants Ruth Waterman, Sue Wallace and Ali Farman.

Quality, safety and innovation lead for midwifery Danielle Stephens, centre, with midwifery assistants Ruth Waterman, left, and Ali Farman, right.

Ruth said: “One of the very best things a mum can do is protect their baby from tobacco smoke.

"This programme is so important in making sure babies have the healthiest start possible in life and as they grow up.

“We’ve done really, really well in our first year and our little team is so proud.

“We build up a really good rapport with our ladies because we see them quite a lot in those first few weeks.

"Because we support them throughout the full programme, we also get to pop out and see them with their new baby as a smoke free family.”

Expectant mums receive an electronic voucher which they can use at their local pharmacy to collect nicotine replacement therapy such as patches, gum and inhalators.

Women are also enrolled in a national incentive scheme to receive shopping vouchers throughout their pregnancy, including an £80 voucher if they remain a non-smoker in the months after giving birth.

Danielle Stephens, quality, safety and innovation lead for midwifery at the trust, said: “The impact Ruth and the team have had has been amazing.

"Smoking in pregnancy is a leading factor in poor birth outcomes and offering this support in such a personal way has seen quit rates for Hartlepool increase over the last year by over 900%.

“Quality improvement is all about giving people who are closest to the problems the skills, time and support to solve them – and Ruth and the team are an excellent example of this.

“The effect this service has had on patients and their families is evident in the feedback they have received. I’m so proud of the hard work and dedication they have shown.”