Hartlepool memorial firm launches new service using modern technology to create lasting legacies
Memory Keepers is a new service that uses modern technology to create a lasting online legacy including photos, life stories, music and videos.
It has been launched by Graveside Memorials, of York Road, in a first for the town and possibly the North East.
The initiative uses a QR (quick response) code that can be fixed to or included on a headstone or any other kind of memorial.
Scanning it with a smartphone then takes the reader to a “living eulogy” of their life.
Rikki Kinsella, owner of Graveside Memorials, said: “I just think it is a fitting tribute where people can go and look back at a person’s life stories.
"When people go to visit a memorial I don’t want it to be all doom and gloom. Obviously it’s a sad time, but I want it to be a treasured memorial and to be able to look back at the good times.”
The QR medallions enable people to create and access a detailed life story of a loved one, include photo albums, videos and their favourite music.
They can also include a GPS location to be able to direct family members who have never visited the memorial to it.
Each profile has a unique pass code, ensuring only chosen people can scan it.
Rikki was introduced to the idea by Hartlepool entrepreneur Beccy Sharp who he invited to be involved as a full partner with the project.
She said: “Headstones haven’t moved on for hundreds of years. You get a few lines about somebody’s life story where we live in a modern age now.
"It is something that really touched my heart and I thought if I like it other people will. There’s nothing like it in the area.”
As well as headstones, the QR codes can be attached to memorial benches, pet memorials, and more.
One is due to be added to the Boer War statue in Ward Jackson Park linking to information about the men on it.
Beccy said a town sports club is also in talks about possibly using the technology on a legacy wall.