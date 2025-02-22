Hartlepool model Aimee Whitton represents town in Miss International UK beauty pageant
Aimee Whitton, 22, will take part in this year’s event on Saturday, May 17, in Warrington.
Aimee, who is from Seaton Carew, is hoping to win the pageant and get the chance to compete in the Miss International final in Japan.
She said: “I think when people think about pageants, they think about America’s Toddlers & Tiaras, but it is different here in the UK.
"It is smaller but it is getting bigger. We focus a lot on working with communities and the more we work ourselves up the ladder in the pageant business, the more we are representative of where we are from.”
The pageant has a number of different rounds including a swimwear and evening gown round as well as an off-stage interview and on-stage question time.
Aimee said: “They're looking for the right person. There's no point in an organisation wanting someone who just looks gorgeous in a gown. They want someone who can speak to people and be a representative for that organisation.”
Following her last pageant in 2023 where she took part in the Top Model of the World contest, Aimee decided to take a break and become an air hostess for holiday company Tui.
She said: “I needed a new challenge.”
After training for three years for Top Model England, Aimee did not know what she wanted to do next but found a new interest in the aviation industry.
She said: “I am crazy to do this alongside the pageant but I really do love a challenge.
"One enriches the other too. There are so many transferable skills that people do not realise.”
Speaking about how she would feel if she got through to Miss International, Aimee said: “I would be absolutely elated. I have represented England before but to do it again and on a much larger scale.”
Aimee is supporting two charities this year, A Sisterhood and Zoe’s Place, which is based in Middlesbrough.
Aimee would like to thank her coaches Harriotte and Sarah Lane, Hartlepool clothing sponsor Ali Jane Boutique and Hartlepool seamstress Gill Armstrong for their support.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.