Hartlepool mosque open day aimed at building bridges in the community hailed a success
The mosque in Brougham Terrace welcomed people from the wider community for a day of exhibitions, talks and tasty snacks.
It included past and first time visitors to the event on Saturday, May 3.
The day included an exhibition about the teachings of Islam, numerous translations of the Holy Qur’an and women visitors were invited to meet Muslim women.
Bilal Atkinson, president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Hartlepool, said: “It was a very special and successful day.”
One visitor left a message saying he learned a lot and thanked the organisers for the day.
Tahir Selby, the Imam of the mosque, added: "I always look forward to these opportunities to build bridges and remove walls and promote peace and love and remove any misunderstandings people may have and build good relations with them.”