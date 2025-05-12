Hartlepool mosque open day aimed at building bridges in the community hailed a success

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 12th May 2025, 04:45 BST
An open day at Hartlepool’s Nasir mosque to promote a better understanding of Islam was hailed a success.

The mosque in Brougham Terrace welcomed people from the wider community for a day of exhibitions, talks and tasty snacks.

It included past and first time visitors to the event on Saturday, May 3.

The day included an exhibition about the teachings of Islam, numerous translations of the Holy Qur’an and women visitors were invited to meet Muslim women.

Nasir Mosque Imam Tahir Selby chats to visitors during the open day.placeholder image
Nasir Mosque Imam Tahir Selby chats to visitors during the open day.

Bilal Atkinson, president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Hartlepool, said: “It was a very special and successful day.”

One visitor left a message saying he learned a lot and thanked the organisers for the day.

Tahir Selby, the Imam of the mosque, added: "I always look forward to these opportunities to build bridges and remove walls and promote peace and love and remove any misunderstandings people may have and build good relations with them.”

