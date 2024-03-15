Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Amanda Trundley, 42, was working in her local fish and chip shop in Hartlepool when was hit by a car while crossing the road in 2009.

She suffered a leg fracture and underwent surgery at Middlesbrough’s James Cook Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But a failure by the South Tees Hospitals NHS Trust to provide appropriate antibiotics and follow up care allowed an infection to continue for years, resulting in Mrs Trundley having her leg amputated above the knee.

South Tees Hospitals NHS Trust runs James Cook University Hospital.

It left her reliant on a wheelchair and in constant pain.

South Tees Hospitals NHS Trust admitted a breach of duty and that its actions led to the amputation which could have been avoided.

Mrs Trundley, who has now been awarded interim compensation for rehabilitation, said: “After the accident both my legs were in plaster.

"I thought then ‘eventually I’ll be fine’ but I wasn’t. The amputation massively changed my life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the loss of her limb, she could only get down the stairs of her flat by sitting on her bottom and lived with pain and depression which escalated to suicidal thoughts.

She said her children had to look after her and she had to pay for carers and cleaners.

A South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said: “We have directly offered our most sincere apologies to Ms Trundley.

“Patient safety and the delivery of excellent care is of paramount importance and important lessons have been learnt from this case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst we appreciate that no amount of compensation can ever change the outcome, we hope that once a final settlement is agreed it will enable Ms Trundley to meet ongoing care needs and provide some future security to her and her family.”

Medical negligence lawyer Elizabeth Maliakal, of Hudgell Solicitors, which acted for Mrs Trundley, said: “We left no stone unturned when we reviewed her case and we were adamant that not only did she deserve full and fair compensation for her life-changing injury, but also that the trust, which failed in its duty to adequately look after her, should be held to account for its failings.”