Hartlepool motorists warned of temporary traffic lights on busy road

They are due to be in operation at the Tall Ships pub roundabout, on the A179, from Thursday, December 16, until Saturday, December 18, between 9.30am-3.30pm.

The junction with Westwood Way will be closed during these hours as part of work to install electric connections.

Roadworks started in the area in October and are due to continue until the early part of next year as part of a project to build 570 homes on an estate to be called Hartwell Park.

Roadworks earlier this year on the A179 in preparation for the new housing development.

Bellway is providing 370 homes at the site and Miller Homes the remaining 200.

Motorists are also warned about a separate set of roadworks on Tuesday, December 14, and Wednesday, December 15, between 9.30am-3.30am when lanes are closed approaching the A689 Owton Lodge roundabout so that landscaping work takes place.

