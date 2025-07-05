Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash has hailed his "whirlwind" first 12 months in the role as a "phenomenal experience" and stressed he will "continue fighting" for the town "every single day”.

Reflecting on the past 12 months since gaining the seat for Labour, Mr Brash explained it has been a "whirlwind”.

He said: "It seems a lot longer than a year ago I was standing in the Mill House giving my acceptance speech. It’s been a phenomenal experience so far.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash reflects on his first year in office.

"There's been some big wins, but I’m not complacent because there is so much more to do.

"Hartlepool is a place that needs an MP who is constantly fighting and demanding more for it and that's what I'm trying to do every single day because it’s my town too."

On his personal highlights of the past year, he pointed to work with businesses, community groups and educational establishments in the town along with showing schools around Parliament.

Mr Brash continued: "That’s the best part of the job, being here in Hartlepool trying to help people and getting to meet so many different Hartlepool people."

Jonathan Brash with his wife Pamela and supporters at the Mill House Leisure Centre after winning the Hartlepool seat back for Labour at the 2024 General Election.

He noted one of his biggest surprises since taking the role has unfortunately been the "ferocity of unpleasantness" experienced on social media from a "hardcore minority”.

Mr Brash added: "Some people are just unremittingly nasty. But it’s a tiny minority of people."

Overall he said "real progress" has been made across the past year, including reducing NHS waiting lists, more police on the beat, supporting pensioners to access almost £1million in additional income and a council tax freeze being announced in Hartlepool for 2026-27.

"Huge investment" is also being delivered in the town through £150million in capital funding and cash for improvements to the town's hospital, GP practices, neighbourhoods, schools and more.

Yet Mr Brash admitted it has been "a very tough first year in government" for Labour and they have "made mistakes”.

This included the Government's decision initially to axe winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners, which has since seen a U-turn - with Mr Brash one of those who previously voted to block a motion to annul the cuts.

He said: "I’m pleased it has been corrected, when that first happened I was clear I had no issue with means testing but the threshold was too low and I'm glad that has been recognised and the threshold increased."

Mr Brash added there is "no issue I’ll shy away from" and highlighted how he has not been afraid to disagree with the Labour government - such as on compensation for WASPI campaigners.

The former councillor acknowledged Reform UK are "the main opponents at the next election" and stressed Labour will "rise to the challenge”, first and foremost by making people’s lives better”.

The Labour MP said "the green shoots of recovery" can already be seen "after a period of time when Hartlepool felt really left behind" under the previous government.

He continued: "You take the rough with the smooth but I couldn’t be happier doing the job I’m doing and trying to deliver for people."