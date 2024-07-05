General Election 2024: Full Hartlepool result as Labour's Jonathan Brash seizes seat back from the Tories

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool has a new MP after Labour candidate Jonathan Brash regained the seat from the Conservatives at the General Election.

Hartlepool borough councillor Brash was odds on favourite to triumph before polling closed at 10pm.

Yet an exit poll from Ipsos UK, which was released just minutes later, predicted that Reform UK candidate Amanda Napper was likely to win.

New Labour MP Jonathan Brash with his team of supporters before his General Election victory was confirmed at Hartlepool's Mill House Leisure Centre. Picture by FRANK REID

Cllr Brash earned 16,414 votes to finish a comfortable 7,698 votes ahead of Ms Napper, who received 8,716 votes, with Mrs Mortimer receiving 7,767 votes.

Speaking immediately after his triumph was confirmed at around 2.20am, the schoolteacher said his victory was “for the town and its people”.

The turn out at polls was 49.83% and the full result is as follows:

Jonathan James Frederick Brash (Labour Party) - 16,414;

New Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash pictured at the Mill House Leisure Centre.

Amanda Elizabeth Napper (Reform UK) - 8,716;

Jill Mortimer (Conservatives) - 7,767;

Tommy Dudley (Workers Party of Britain) - 248;