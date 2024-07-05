General Election 2024: Full Hartlepool result as Labour's Jonathan Brash seizes seat back from the Tories
Hartlepool borough councillor Brash was odds on favourite to triumph before polling closed at 10pm.
Yet an exit poll from Ipsos UK, which was released just minutes later, predicted that Reform UK candidate Amanda Napper was likely to win.
As it turned out, Cllr Brash defied the forecast to finish ahead of Ms Napper with sitting Tory MP Jill Mortimer – who enjoyed a near 7,000 majority following her by-election victory in 2021 – relegated to third place.
Cllr Brash earned 16,414 votes to finish a comfortable 7,698 votes ahead of Ms Napper, who received 8,716 votes, with Mrs Mortimer receiving 7,767 votes.
Speaking immediately after his triumph was confirmed at around 2.20am, the schoolteacher said his victory was “for the town and its people”.
The turn out at polls was 49.83% and the full result is as follows:
Jonathan James Frederick Brash (Labour Party) - 16,414;
Amanda Elizabeth Napper (Reform UK) - 8,716;
Jill Mortimer (Conservatives) - 7,767;
Sam Lee (Independent) - 895;
Jeremy Spyby-Steanson (Green Party) - 834;
Peter James Maughan (Liberal Democrats) - 572;
Tommy Dudley (Workers Party of Britain) - 248;
Vivienne Julia Mary Neville (Heritage Party) - 65.