Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash says forgotten landmarks 'will be buzzing again with new energy and purpose'

For too long Hartlepool has been told that the best jobs, the brightest opportunities and the most exciting futures are found somewhere else.

Well, not any more.

Our town is changing and it’s changing on our terms.

How the former Shades building will look when the wider Church Street area is improved as part of the TV and film studios expansion.

It’s about investment, ambition and pride and it’s about making sure ordinary Hartlepool people get a fair crack of the whip.

Led by Councillor Pamela Hargreaves and our Labour council, working with The Northern School of Art and North East Screen, this project is designed to create proper jobs, attract real money into our town and give our young people genuine chances to succeed without having to move away.

And it’s not just about jobs, it’s about place.

That’s why some of our most familiar but long-neglected town centre buildings are at the heart of this transformation.

How the Shades building currently looks.

Sites set for revival include 10–14 Church Street, Shades on Church Street, 21–23 Whitby Street, The Vault on Whitby Street, the old Clippy Club and neighbouring car wash, and the Victoria Buildings on Tower Street.

For too long these landmarks have stood empty or underused. Soon they will be buzzing again with new energy and purpose.

This regeneration is about breathing new life into Hartlepool’s streets, attracting businesses and creating vibrant spaces where creativity can flourish.

Studios, workspaces, rehearsal rooms and cultural venues will take shape in these historic buildings, proving that the future can be built on the proud foundations of our past.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash.

For young people, this means real opportunities in film, design, music, gaming and beyond.

For businesses, it means investment, jobs, and growth.

And for the town as a whole, it means pride: pride in seeing Hartlepool take its rightful place as a northern creative powerhouse.

Hartlepool is on the up and it’s being driven by the people of our town.

We’re not waiting for others to hand us our future. We’re building it ourselves.

And with Labour leadership, Labour investment, and the talent of our people, we will make sure Hartlepool gets its fair share.

The message is clear: The future of the creative industries is not just in London. It’s in Hartlepool and it’s only just beginning.