Store staff joined an inspirational colleague in raising vital funds at Hartlepool’s annual Race For Life event.

More than 20 employees from the M&S Hartlepool store, at Anchor Retail Park, are donating in excess of £1,700 to Cancer Research after completing Sunday’s course.

The charity is a cause especially close to their hearts due to long-serving colleague Kathryn Reid’s battle against the illness.

Kathryn, who started working at M&S when she was 16 years, was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2019 after finding a lump in her breast.

Kathryn Reid, pictured centre in a white T-shirt, and her fellow M&S colleagues at Sunday's Hartlepool Race For Life event.

Her doctor advised an immediate mastectomy to remove the 6cm growth and Kathryn had to undergo 16 rounds of chemotherapy and 15 rounds of radiotherapy before being given the all clear last year after five years of treatment.

Since 2022 she has taken part in Race for Life with her two daughters and their families and has now inspired more than 20 colleagues from across the store to join in.

Customer assistant Kathryn said on Monday: “My colleagues have been absolutely amazing in supporting me over the last five years and it was fantastic to have them join in yesterday.

"Race for Life is always really special for me and a chance to give back.

Runners getting all warmed up ready ahead of the Hartlepool Race For Life event.

"Finding out I had cancer was awful but undergoing treatment during Covid was particularly hard.

"I couldn’t have anyone with me at chemotherapy appointments or have any visitors.

"I know just how scary it can be and how alone you can feel.

"Having the support of your family, friends and colleagues is everything.

"I feel incredibly lucky to be in a better place today and also to be celebrating 50 years at M&S.

“I have so many happy memories from over the years and many more to look forward to.”

Hartlepool store manager Chloe Hutchings added: “Kath is such a valued member of our team and our colleagues and customers absolutely love her.

"She really inspired us to take part yesterday and it was a fantastic atmosphere.

"So many of us at the store have been affected by cancer and it’s great to come together as our Team Hartlepool family to do our bit.”

Sunday’s event was held at Coronation Drive, in Seaton Carew, with entrants completing 3k, 5k or 10k courses.