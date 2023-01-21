The Hartlepool mum-of-three lost an impressive six stones and nine and a half pounds with a town Slimming World group.

Zoe, who weighed 18 stone, 13.5 pounds when she joined, has been hailed “an inspiration” by her group leader.

And she is delighted at being able to buy clothes from any shop she wants now.

Zoe Barritt shows how much weight she has lost by trying on one of her old tops.

Zoe, 35, of King Oswy, said: “I wanted to try to change for my family and get us all on the straight and narrow after lockdown and get back to eating better.

“It’s made a massive difference. I have got more confidence than I had before.

“I love being able to shop where I want and get something in my size.”

Zoe’s success led to her being named Woman of the Year and Loser of the Year in her group at Tees Valley North Scout Centre, in Stockton Road.

Zoe Barritt wearing her Greatest Loser sash.

She joined in October 2021 with the encouragement of a friend who wanted to go.

Zoe said thanks to Slimming World’s eating plan she was able to keep the foods she loved like spaghetti bolognese but took on healthy habits.

They included swapping certain foods and cooking ingredients with Slimming World’s healthier alternatives, adding lots of fresh vegetables, and walking more.

Zoe Barritt with wearing her Greatest Loser sash.

“I have never had to miss out on anything,” said Zoe. “I tell everyone I ate myself slim.

“I prefer a slimming world ‘fakeaway’ to a takeaway anyway.

“I never thought this would happen.”

Slimming World consultant Nicci Harding, who runs the group she attends, said: “Zoe has been and continues to be an inspiration to us all.

Spot the difference. Zoe before and after her weight loss.

“Since she started she has always been a positive light on all her fellow members and we couldn’t be more proud of her.”

Zoe, who has three daughters aged 14, 11 and 10, also praised the support members give to each other.

She said: “I love going to group every week. I've met some amazing ladies and friends for life.

“Hearing everyone else talk about their journeys and struggles shows you're not alone. The support is amazing.”