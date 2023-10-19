Hartlepool mum opens ‘happiest shop in Hartlepool’ to help those struggling with the cost of living crisis
Suzy Deakin, 44, opened Rainbows & Randoms, in York Road, Hartlepool, on Saturday, October 14, selling a range of new and pre-loved items including home decor, clothes, handmade jewellery, homeware and collectables.
Suzy, who lives in the Owton Manor area of Hartlepool, decided to open the “happiest shop in Hartlepool” to give something back to the community by helping those struggling to afford basic items and Christmas presents for their loved ones.
She said: “I buy everything in bulk and sell it at a discounted price so that everyone can afford Christmas this year.”
Suzie, who is mum of five-year-old Jax Deakin, said: “I never thought I would get this shop. It is amazing.
"I phoned up the letting number and left a voicemail, then I went down and had a look through the window and saw how big it was.
"I would not have called if I knew how big it was. I thought, I could never afford that.
"The lady that owned it said that she had had a lot of interest, and asked what I wanted to do with it. I told her and said she believed in me.
"She is a kind of mentor to me now.”
Before opening Rainbows & Randoms, Suzy spent a lot of her time selling items online from the comfort of her own home, where she was taking some time off work for anxiety, depression and PTSD.
She said: “I went through a pretty bad time myself for about 10 years, and then I gave birth to my son. He saved my life.
"I have been out of work with anxiety, depression and post traumatic stress disorder. I wanted to do something but it is hard for me sometimes.
"I was putting things online and I decided I wanted to do it in a shop because I was going crazy sitting on my backside all day."
Rainbows & Randoms is open from 10am until 2.30pm from Mondays to Fridays and from 11am until 3pm on Saturdays.