Annlouise Bates, from Throston, in Hartlepool, joined Slimming World in May 2023 and has since transformed not only her figure but also her mentality towards food.

Annlouise, 47, said she found Iceland’s Slimming World range “ideal”, adding: “They are not too expensive to buy, there is a good choice and easy to do, and so less time consuming.

"My children enjoy the same meals I make at home. We eat together and are healthier.

"Changing my eating habits and planning meals have become part of my everyday life.”

Now a regular at Slimming World, she explains how joining slimming groups themselves do not have to be expensive and are accessible to all.

She said: “You can buy in blocks and get a week or two free – which worked out cheaper for me – and when I compared it to the price of a takeaway, it actually saved me money in time.”

Annlouise joined Slimming World lacking confidence and struggling to find clothes that fit her.

Since May 2023, however, she has changed her outlook on life.

She said: “Getting back into my clothes and dropping a dress size is amazing.

"I can exercise easier and I'm a lot more confident in myself.

"My breathing and mental health has also improved.

"I feel fitter and I am less tired than I was and I am thinking clearer.”

Annlouise has found that the sense of community within her own Slimming World group has really helped her progress.

She said: “I met some wonderful people in the group who encouraged me with my Slimming World journey and also my personal journey.”

She added: “I used to think I can't do it – I don't have the time and I won't be able to follow the plan – but it's so easy.

"Sometimes it isn't straightforward. You may have a challenging week. But with the support and strategies in the group, the good results soon come through.”